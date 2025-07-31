Left Menu

India Surpasses Japan to Rank Third in Global Solar Energy Production

India has become the third largest producer of solar energy, outpacing Japan. This milestone, highlighted by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, underscores India's commitment to clean energy, aiming for 500 GW non-fossil fuel electricity by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:23 IST
India Surpasses Japan to Rank Third in Global Solar Energy Production
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has overtaken Japan to become the world's third largest producer of solar power, according to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

With a production total of 1,08,494 GWh, India has surpassed Japan's 96,459 GWh, cementing its position in the global clean energy hierarchy, reports Joshi, who cited International Renewable Energy Agency data.

This development is a significant stride in India's efforts to achieve a 500 GW non-fossil fuel-based electricity capacity by 2030, as it pursues a multi-dimensional clean energy strategy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025