India Surpasses Japan to Rank Third in Global Solar Energy Production
India has become the third largest producer of solar energy, outpacing Japan. This milestone, highlighted by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, underscores India's commitment to clean energy, aiming for 500 GW non-fossil fuel electricity by 2030.
- India
India has overtaken Japan to become the world's third largest producer of solar power, according to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.
With a production total of 1,08,494 GWh, India has surpassed Japan's 96,459 GWh, cementing its position in the global clean energy hierarchy, reports Joshi, who cited International Renewable Energy Agency data.
This development is a significant stride in India's efforts to achieve a 500 GW non-fossil fuel-based electricity capacity by 2030, as it pursues a multi-dimensional clean energy strategy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
