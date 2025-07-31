Uttarakhand's Drive toward Modern Rural Governance

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has called for modern technology and governance training for newly elected village heads and Panchayat members. This directive came during a Panchayati Raj Department meeting, where Dhami underscored the importance of fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambition of making India a developed nation by 2047.

Dhami announced plans to construct 'Integrated Panchayat Bhawans' across the state to centralize services like those from Gram Panchayat Development Officers and other officials. These centers are designed to offer villagers improved access to various governmental facilities, aiming to streamline processes and enhance development at the grassroots level.

The Chief Minister urged the Panchayati Raj Department to predict the transformation of rural areas into urban ones over the next 15 years. This strategic assessment is expected to guide Uttarakhand's developmental policies, ensuring no region is left behind. Dhami also highlighted the necessity for e-governance, public involvement in development projects, and regular auditing of Panchayat activities.