Government's Fiscal Performance: Balancing Act Amid Budget Targets

The Government of India reported a fiscal deficit of 17.9% of its full-year target by the end of June, according to the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).

The accounting data highlighted a fiscal gap of Rs 2,80,732 crore during the April-June period of the 2025-26 fiscal year. Meanwhile, the government's revenue intake reached 26.9% of its budget estimate, totaling Rs 9.41 lakh crore.

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist at ICRA, noted that there was significant growth in capital expenditure, expanding by 52% year-on-year in Q1, FY26, despite tepid direct tax collections in June 2025. This expansion is likely to positively influence investment demand and economic growth, she added.

(With inputs from agencies.)