Delhi High Court Puts the Brakes on Controversial BFI Elections

The Delhi High Court has taken a decisive step by issuing notices to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and the central government. This move follows a petition from the Delhi Amateur Boxing Federation (DABF), which calls for a halt to the BFI elections set for August 21. Justice Mini Pushkarna presided over the session and has slated final deliberations for August 18, underscoring that any election before then hinges on the writ petition's resolution.

The crux of the petition challenges the legitimacy of a circular dispatched by BFI's Interim Committee on August 1. The circular unveiled an election timeline alongside revised BFI Rules and Regulations, transmitted via email. Petitioners argue these measures bypassed the Annual General Meeting (AGM) requirement and defied a prior court order from March 19. They advocate conducting elections under the existing BFI constitution with oversight from the original returning officer before conflicts erupted, also seeking to suspend the circular's enactment.

The complaint, supported by boxing associations from Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, accuses the Interim Committee of undemocratic practices, an unsanctioned election notification, and unilaterally replacing the returning officer. These actions, they argue, erode the election's fairness, transparency, and democratic sports governance principles.

However, BFI's Interim Committee's legal representation argues for the new constitution, claiming backing from 30 out of 34 state associations and World Boxing. They assert dissent is limited to a handful of associations allegedly trying to appoint unelected officials, including political figures, into pivotal federation roles. The Sports Ministry underscores that arbitrary placement in sports administration must be avoided, regardless of status.

This legal struggle marks the latest in a drawn-out clash within BFI, igniting post the previous leadership's term expiry on February 2, 2025. Initial election plans for March 28 faced postponement amid legal and internal discord. Tensions escalated with the resigning of Returning Officer R.K. Gauba over defamation allegations. In April 2025, World Boxing instated an Interim Committee, imposing an August 31 deadline for elections to quell unrest and reclaim order in the Federation.

