BharatPe's Financial Turnaround: A New Era of Profitability

In a remarkable achievement, BharatPe, a leading fintech company, reported operational profitability for FY25, excluding the cost associated with employee stock ownership plans. This turnaround marks a significant milestone in the company's financial journey.

After receiving definitive authorization from the Reserve Bank of India in April, BharatPe scaled its payment solutions across a broader merchant base, deepening its presence in tier 2 and 3 cities. This approval has also enabled the fintech firm to invest in cutting-edge technology infrastructure, supporting high-growth sectors.

Closing FY25 with an adjusted profit before tax of Rs 6 crore, BharatPe has shown a robust recovery from a Rs 342 crore loss in FY24. Revenue soared to Rs 1,734 crore, with pre-tax earnings climbing to Rs 141 crore, illustrating strong financial health and strategic growth prospects. The company has also bolstered its lending operations by increasing its stake in Trillionloans to 74%.

(With inputs from agencies.)