Gig Workers Strike: Minimal Impact on Swiggy & Eternal as Festive Earnings Soar

Shares of Swiggy and Eternal presented a mixed outcome on Wednesday amidst a gig workers' strike seeking better wages and conditions. Despite the disruption, online food delivery and e-commerce services reported a steady performance.

Swiggy's stock experienced a 2.10 percent decline, closing at Rs 386.20 on the BSE, while Eternal saw a slight gain of 0.34 percent, ending the day at Rs 277.95. Demonstrations by gig workers led companies like Swiggy and Zomato to offer additional incentives to delivery partners, ensuring minimal disruption during the high-demand New Year's Eve period.

Zomato offered payouts of up to Rs 150 per order during peak hours, promising potential earnings of Rs 3,000 for the day. Likewise, Swiggy provided enhanced incentives, promising earnings of up to Rs 10,000 through December 31 and January 1, capitalizing on increased earning opportunities amid seasonal demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)