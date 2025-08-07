Left Menu

Goa Tightens Tourism Laws for a Safer Travel Experience

The Goa Assembly has approved a crucial amendment to the Goa Tourist Places (Protection and Maintenance) Act, 2001, aiming to curb nuisances and enhance tourism safety. The new legislation expands the definition of public nuisances and increases penalties, promoting responsible tourism and safeguarding Goa's reputation as a world-class destination.

Goa Minister for Tourism Rohan A Khaunte (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a decisive move, the Goa government has strengthened its commitment to cleaner and more secure tourism by passing an amendment to the Goa Tourist Places (Protection and Maintenance) Act, 2001. The amendment, now called the Goa Tourist Places (Protection and Maintenance) (Amendment) Act, 2025, received approval in the state assembly, marking a significant step in promoting sustainable tourism.

The new provisions broaden the scope of activities considered as public nuisances at tourist sites. They include aggressive touting, unauthorized alcohol consumption, littering, and illegal water sports, among others. Tourism Minister Rohan A Khaunte emphasized that the legislation will curb unauthorized practices and protect Goa's esteemed tourist destinations from disorder and environmental harm.

With penalties raised to a minimum of Rs 5,000 and a maximum of Rs 1,00,000, the amendment introduces stricter deterrents for violations. The Department of Tourism is tasked with reviewing these penalties every two years to ensure they remain effective. This initiative underscores the government's resolve to maintain a thriving tourism sector that respects cultural and environmental values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

