Left Menu

Sebi Implements Unified Annual Inspections for Stock Brokers, DPs

Sebi mandates a unified annual inspection for stock brokers and depository participants, streamlining processes by involving all market infrastructure institutions collectively. This new procedure aims to reduce redundant inspections, saving time and resources. It emphasizes the importance of efficient oversight in high-risk entities and enhances information sharing between institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:02 IST
Sebi Implements Unified Annual Inspections for Stock Brokers, DPs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) announced a significant reform on Thursday, mandating unified inspections for stock brokers and depository participants (DPs). This overhaul replaces the previous practice where these entities underwent separate examinations by each market infrastructure institution (MII), such as stock exchanges, depositories, and clearing corporations.

This unified approach aims to address the burden placed on intermediaries by reducing redundant inspections that disrupt routine operations. It requires entities selected for inspections to be evaluated across all their segments, including any DP or clearing operations, by the collective institutions involved.

Sebi has revised criteria for inspections, focusing on high-risk entities and those with high investor complaints. The initiative underscores the regulator's commitment to improving market efficiency and oversight while minimizing unnecessary resource allocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025