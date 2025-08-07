LIC's Profits Surge Amid Solid Growth in Premiums and Investments

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) announced a robust financial performance for the June quarter of FY2026, reporting a 5% rise in net profit to Rs 10,987 crore. This marks an improvement from the Rs 10,461 crore net profit recorded in the same period last year.

The total income also witnessed an upward trend, increasing to Rs 2,22,864 crore compared to Rs 2,10,910 crore in the previous year's corresponding period, according to LIC's regulatory filing. First-year premium collections saw a slight rise, reaching Rs 7,525 crore up from Rs 7,470 crore a year ago.

Moreover, the insurance giant's income from renewal premiums rose to Rs 59,885 crore, up from Rs 56,429 crore in FY25. Notably, the net income from investments also experienced a significant growth, climbing to Rs 1,02,930 crore from Rs 96,183 crore during the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.