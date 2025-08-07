Left Menu

LIC's Profits Surge Amid Solid Growth in Premiums and Investments

Life Insurance Corporation of India reported a 5% rise in net profit to Rs 10,987 crore for the June quarter of FY2026. The state-owned insurer saw an increase in total income and premiums, while investment income also grew significantly compared to the previous year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:48 IST
LIC's Profits Surge Amid Solid Growth in Premiums and Investments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) announced a robust financial performance for the June quarter of FY2026, reporting a 5% rise in net profit to Rs 10,987 crore. This marks an improvement from the Rs 10,461 crore net profit recorded in the same period last year.

The total income also witnessed an upward trend, increasing to Rs 2,22,864 crore compared to Rs 2,10,910 crore in the previous year's corresponding period, according to LIC's regulatory filing. First-year premium collections saw a slight rise, reaching Rs 7,525 crore up from Rs 7,470 crore a year ago.

Moreover, the insurance giant's income from renewal premiums rose to Rs 59,885 crore, up from Rs 56,429 crore in FY25. Notably, the net income from investments also experienced a significant growth, climbing to Rs 1,02,930 crore from Rs 96,183 crore during the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025