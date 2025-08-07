Tech Stocks Surge as Wall Street Opens Higher

Wall Street opened on an upward note Thursday, fueled by speculation that major technology firms could dodge the latest tariff threats imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on chip imports.

At the market's open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ascended by 237.0 points, achieving a 0.54% increase to reach 44430.09.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite mirrored the positive trajectory, climbing 29.3 points and 155.6 points, corresponding to gains of 0.46% and 0.73%, respectively, settling at 6374.32 and 21325.01.

(With inputs from agencies.)