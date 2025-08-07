Left Menu

Tech Stocks Surge as Wall Street Opens Higher

Wall Street opened with gains on Thursday, driven by optimism that technology giants might sidestep new tariffs from President Trump. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all rose, reflecting positive sentiment in the market and strengthening investor confidence in the tech sector's prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 19:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street opened on an upward note Thursday, fueled by speculation that major technology firms could dodge the latest tariff threats imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on chip imports.

At the market's open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ascended by 237.0 points, achieving a 0.54% increase to reach 44430.09.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite mirrored the positive trajectory, climbing 29.3 points and 155.6 points, corresponding to gains of 0.46% and 0.73%, respectively, settling at 6374.32 and 21325.01.

(With inputs from agencies.)

