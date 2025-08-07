Left Menu

Gujarat's Cooperative Sector Sets National Example Under Modi's Vision

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedication to advancing the cooperative movement in India, citing Kheti Bank's achievements. Patel emphasized the role of inclusive development and reforms in cooperative banking, while acknowledging the successful integration of modern technology in the sector.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering commitment to inclusive growth during an event in Gandhinagar on Thursday, highlighting the transformation of the cooperative sector under his leadership. The Acknowledgement Ceremony, hosted by Gujarat State Co-Operative Agricultural And Rural Development Bank Ltd (Kheti Bank), celebrated the strides made in cooperative banking, particularly in maintaining low NPAs and enhancing loan accessibility for farmers.

Chief Minister Patel acknowledged Kheti Bank's stellar record of zero percent non-performing assets for three years and commended efforts to revise land valuations, simplify loan processes, and enact farmer-friendly policies. He emphasized that Gujarat, historically pivotal in India's non-cooperation movement, now spearheads the cooperative movement, guided by Prime Minister Modi and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah.

With the creation of a dedicated Ministry of Cooperation, Patel noted that the state's cooperative model is now poised for national adoption. Highlighting the initiatives by Modi and Shah, Patel said the cooperative sector is being invigorated with the active participation of farmers, livestock keepers, and women. Amid nationwide reforms, digitization, and policy coordination, Patel underscored the cooperative network's extensive reach, bringing transparency and economic upliftment to rural India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

