Madhya Pradesh Launches Tri-phase ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign with Patriotic Spirit

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announces a tri-phase 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign emphasizing swadeshi and cleanliness. The initiative, running from August 2-15, seeks to honor Indian armed forces, promote patriotism, and spread cleanliness, while aligning with the national 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 20:31 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has unveiled plans for this year's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, emphasizing a spirit of 'Swadeshi' and cleanliness. Scheduled to unfold in three stages, this initiative aims to instill patriotic fervor by recalling the valor of Indian armed forces during Operation Sindoor and sending rakhis to them.

The campaign, marking its fourth year, is timed from August 2 to 15. It appeals to citizens to hoist the tricolour across homes, with the Ministry of Culture backing the initiative by tying in a cleanliness drive under the motto 'Cleanliness is Service.' Bhopal, with its historical ties to the tricolour, is spotlighted in the campaign.

As part of the broader 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative commemorating 75 years of independence, the campaign also sees the BJP organizing a Tiranga Yatra nationwide. This state-led movement intends to unite communities in a shared sense of national pride, while celebrating the efforts of freedom fighters and the armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

