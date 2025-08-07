Left Menu

Haryana's Bold Move: Empowering Women for Economic Independence

The Haryana Government, led by CM Nayab Singh Saini, is ramping up efforts to economically empower women through initiatives like the Lakhpati Didi Yojana. The state aims to enhance women's self-reliance and financial independence, with plans for women's hostels, Anganwadi upgrades, and inclusive community centers.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to bolster women's economic independence, the Haryana Government is rolling out a series of initiatives aimed at self-reliance and financial empowerment. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, during a recent review meeting in Chandigarh, reiterated the state's dedication to this cause.

Saini emphasized that initiatives such as the Lakhpati Didi Yojana and Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana are pivotal. He urged officials to link as many women as possible to these schemes while ensuring access to bank loans to facilitate self-employment ventures.

The meeting, also attended by Development and Panchayats Minister Krishan Lal Panwar, reviewed progress in various departments. More than 1.06 lakh women have already benefited from the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, with ambitions to empower an additional 25,000 women this financial year.

Under the 'Har Ghar - Har Grihini' scheme, the CM called for organizing camps to cover eligible families, linking bank accounts on the spot to provide subsidized LPG cylinders. The state plans to build women's hostels in every district, with solar and air conditioning facilities already underway in several locations.

Furthermore, Saini reviewed the Saksham Anganwadi scheme, instructing the upgrade of 2,000 centers with essential facilities by 2025-26. The state also plans to enhance community centers with modern amenities, all while promoting youth sports by identifying local talents and equipping them with necessary resources.

