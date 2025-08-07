Left Menu

Heroes in Textbooks: NCERT Syllabus Salutes Military Legends

The NCERT syllabus now includes chapters on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Brigadier Mohammad Usman, and Major Somnath Sharma, aiming to inspire students with stories of courage and sacrifice. This initiative aligns with the National War Memorial's educational integration to promote patriotism and a deeper understanding of India's military history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The NCERT syllabus for this academic year has been enriched with chapters dedicated to the lives of three iconic military figures: Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Brigadier Mohammad Usman, and Major Somnath Sharma. According to the Defence Ministry, these additions are intended for Class VIII (Urdu) and Class VIII (English), targeting different student groups. The chapters aim to provide inspirational narratives of courage and duty.

Field Marshal Manekshaw, India's first officer to be awarded the rank of Field Marshal, is commemorated for his exceptional leadership and strategic expertise. Brigadier Usman and Major Sharma, honored with the Mahavir Chakra and Param Vir Chakra posthumously, are remembered for their ultimate sacrifices for the nation. The collaboration between the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Education, and NCERT is part of an effort to integrate the National War Memorial into educational content, enhancing its status as a national landmark.

By incorporating these stories into the curriculum, the Ministry of Defence hopes students will gain insight into India's military history and learn important life lessons on resilience, empathy, and the significance of nation-building. The National War Memorial, located at India Gate's Central Vista 'C' Hexagon and dedicated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, stands as a monument to instill patriotism and honor the country's gallant soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

