Russia-India Strategic Partnership Strengthened Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions

Russia and India have reaffirmed their commitment to a 'strategic partnership' during security talks in Moscow. This comes a day after U.S. President Donald Trump announced increased tariffs on Indian imports due to its purchase of Russian oil.

Indian national security adviser Ajit Doval, in a meeting with Sergei Shoigu, emphasized the strong relations between the two nations. Doval also conveyed excitement for President Vladimir Putin's anticipated visit to India by year's end.

The discussions occurred amidst rising tensions, as Trump imposed a 25% tariff on Indian goods, potentially straining U.S.-India relations. The Kremlin criticized U.S. trade pressures, asserting India's right to choose its trading partners freely.