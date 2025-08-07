Russia-India Strategic Partnership Strengthened Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions
Russia and India have reinforced their strategic partnership during bilateral talks in Moscow, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's imposition of new tariffs on Indian imports due to its purchase of Russian oil. Indian national security adviser Ajit Doval met with Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, to discuss further cooperation.
Indian national security adviser Ajit Doval, in a meeting with Sergei Shoigu, emphasized the strong relations between the two nations. Doval also conveyed excitement for President Vladimir Putin's anticipated visit to India by year's end.
The discussions occurred amidst rising tensions, as Trump imposed a 25% tariff on Indian goods, potentially straining U.S.-India relations. The Kremlin criticized U.S. trade pressures, asserting India's right to choose its trading partners freely.
