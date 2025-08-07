Left Menu

Russia-India Strategic Partnership Strengthened Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions

Russia and India have reinforced their strategic partnership during bilateral talks in Moscow, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's imposition of new tariffs on Indian imports due to its purchase of Russian oil. Indian national security adviser Ajit Doval met with Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, to discuss further cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:35 IST
Russia-India Strategic Partnership Strengthened Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia and India have reaffirmed their commitment to a 'strategic partnership' during security talks in Moscow. This comes a day after U.S. President Donald Trump announced increased tariffs on Indian imports due to its purchase of Russian oil.

Indian national security adviser Ajit Doval, in a meeting with Sergei Shoigu, emphasized the strong relations between the two nations. Doval also conveyed excitement for President Vladimir Putin's anticipated visit to India by year's end.

The discussions occurred amidst rising tensions, as Trump imposed a 25% tariff on Indian goods, potentially straining U.S.-India relations. The Kremlin criticized U.S. trade pressures, asserting India's right to choose its trading partners freely.

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025