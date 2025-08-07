Chaos Erupts in Patna as Aspiring Teachers Clash Over Eligibility Test Debate

Police in Patna, Bihar, were compelled to use force to disperse protesting aspiring teachers at Dak Bangla Chauraha on Thursday. The demonstrators were demanding the Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) precede the Teachers Recruitment Exam (TRE), a prerequisite for government teacher applications.

The protest led to significant traffic disruption, prompting Deputy Superintendent of Police Kotwali, Krishna Murari Prasad, to comment on the inconvenience caused to commuters. Prasad urged the protestors to adopt a more organized approach by sending delegates to negotiate their demands.

Despite attempts to prevent the demonstrators from advancing beyond Gandhi Maidan, they proceeded to Dak Bangla Chauraha, escalating tensions further. Patna Sardar SDM Gaurav Kumar confirmed reports of force being used and indicated that officials were in talks with protestors' representatives to find a resolution.

