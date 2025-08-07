Left Menu

Chaos Erupts in Patna as Aspiring Teachers Clash Over Eligibility Test Debate

In Patna, Bihar, aspiring teachers clashed with police during a protest demanding the scheduling of the Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) prior to the Teachers Recruitment Exam. The lathicharge ensued after road blockages affected commuters, as officials suggested dialogue via delegates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:36 IST
Chaos Erupts in Patna as Aspiring Teachers Clash Over Eligibility Test Debate
Visual of students protesting in Patna (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Patna, Bihar, were compelled to use force to disperse protesting aspiring teachers at Dak Bangla Chauraha on Thursday. The demonstrators were demanding the Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) precede the Teachers Recruitment Exam (TRE), a prerequisite for government teacher applications.

The protest led to significant traffic disruption, prompting Deputy Superintendent of Police Kotwali, Krishna Murari Prasad, to comment on the inconvenience caused to commuters. Prasad urged the protestors to adopt a more organized approach by sending delegates to negotiate their demands.

Despite attempts to prevent the demonstrators from advancing beyond Gandhi Maidan, they proceeded to Dak Bangla Chauraha, escalating tensions further. Patna Sardar SDM Gaurav Kumar confirmed reports of force being used and indicated that officials were in talks with protestors' representatives to find a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025