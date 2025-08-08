Himachal on High Alert as IMD Warns of Heavy Monsoon Rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh warning for persistent rainfall activity in Himachal Pradesh, predicting heavy rain in numerous parts of the state over the coming days. An Orange Alert is in effect for August 11 and 12 in three districts, while a Yellow Alert covers the remaining areas.

The state's monsoon season has already taken a significant toll, with 202 fatalities recorded since June 20 due to monsoon-related incidents. Out of these, 108 deaths were caused by rain, floods, and landslides, while 94 resulted from road accidents, according to official data.

IMD Senior Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma reported light rainfall in isolated areas like Kangra, Mandi, Bilaspur, and Sirmaur over the past 24 hours. Between August 8 and 10, light to moderate rain is expected in the mid and lower hill districts, with isolated heavy rain forecasted for Solan, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Shimla.

A Yellow Alert has been announced for Kangra, Una, and Sirmaur on August 9. Rainfall is projected to intensify from the night of August 10, continuing through August 11. Widespread rain is anticipated on August 11 and 12, particularly affecting Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi under an Orange Alert, with Yellow Alerts for Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu, and Chamba.

The IMD has reported that August rainfall in Himachal Pradesh is 35% above normal, with districts such as Solan and Kullu nearly doubling their average. From June 1 to August 8, the state has received 13% more rainfall than the seasonal norm, with Shimla recording the highest and Mandi close behind.

Despite the severe conditions, no major flood warnings have been issued as rainfall remains light in many parts of the state. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)