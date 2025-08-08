Norway's New Frontier: Unlocking Oil & Gas Potential

Norway's energy ministry announced plans on Friday to initiate a new oil and gas licensing round on the Norwegian continental shelf. This marks the first issuance of new permits in unexplored frontier regions since 2021.

The initiative underscores Norway's commitment to remaining a dominant supplier of oil and gas to Europe. The proposed expansion aims to bolster the Norwegian economy by creating value and jobs, according to the Minister of Energy, Terje Aasland.

The upcoming licensing rounds are expected to enhance exploration activities significantly, positioning Norway as a long-term energy provider while encouraging economic growth within the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)