THINK Gas Welcomes Unified Tariff: A Boost for CNG and PNG Consumers

THINK Gas, following its merger with AG&P Pratham, supports the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board's tariff reforms aimed at reducing CNG and PNG prices. This initiative is in line with India's vision to increase natural gas's energy share, promoting cleaner fuel use and infrastructure growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-12-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 18:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

THINK Gas, formed after merging with AG&P Pratham, has lauded the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board's revised Unified Tariff framework, describing it as a vital, consumer-friendly reform. The new tariff structure is set to lower CNG and PNG prices, benefiting consumers across various Indian states.

The revised framework, slated to take effect on January 1, 2026, promises significant reductions in pipeline transportation costs associated with the National Gas Grid. THINK Gas aims to leverage these changes to make natural gas more economical, promising price cuts for domestic PNG across states like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan.

Abhilesh Gupta, THINK Gas MD and CEO, emphasized the reform's role in making gas more affordable and fostering widespread adoption of natural gas. These reforms align with India's goal to boost the natural gas energy share from 6% to 15% by 2030, promoting cleaner energy and improving air quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

