Armed Forces Tribunal Celebrates Milestone with Digital Leap Forward

The Armed Forces Tribunal, Principal Bench in New Delhi, marked its 16th Raising Day with a focus on justice efficiency. Chairperson Justice Menon launched a new website to enhance transparency. Despite challenges, the tribunal remains committed to ensuring timely justice for military personnel.

Updated: 08-08-2025 20:13 IST
Armed Forces Tribunal, Principal Bench celebrate 16th Raising Day (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Principal Bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal in New Delhi commemorated its 16th Raising Day with a dignified ceremony, highlighted by the presence of Chairperson Justice Rajendra Menon, former Chief Justice of the Delhi and Patna High Courts. Esteemed guests included A.K. Trivedi, President of the Bar Association, JAG Officers from the Indian Armed Forces, and distinguished legal professionals.

Since its founding in 2009, the Principal Bench has logged 38,090 cases, triumphantly delivering justice in 21,806 of them. Across its 11 benches, the tribunal has handled 1,17,416 cases, with a commendable track record of resolving 89,684 disputes. The tribunal's firm commitment to expeditious adjudication remains unwavering, despite operational challenges such as staff shortages and occasional court limitations.

In a significant stride towards digital innovation, the Chairperson unveiled a new website offering online case filing, real-time updates, and SMS notifications, aiming to improve transparency and accessibility. Recognizing obstacles like space shortages and the need for tech updates, Justice Menon expressed optimism about overcoming these with support from the Ministry of Defence and cooperation from stakeholders, thereby enhancing service to those serving the nation. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

