Supreme Court Retracts Critique of Allahabad Judge Amid Backlash

In a significant turn of events, the Supreme Court on Friday walked back on its previous order that criticized Allahabad High Court Judge Justice Prashant Kumar. The initial order had asked for the removal of Justice Kumar from the criminal roster over his involvement in permitting criminal proceedings in a civil money recovery dispute.

The controversial directive led to an internal outcry, with thirteen High Court judges rallying for a review of the Supreme Court's stance. This judicial solidarity prompted Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai to reach out to Justice Pardiwala, urging reconsideration. Consequently, Justices Pardiwala and Mahadevan decided to retract the contentious paragraphs, reaffirming that their intent was not to disparage Justice Kumar.

The Supreme Court further underscored that the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court retains complete administrative authority over judge rostering. This clarification seeks to maintain the dignity of the judiciary while cautioning against transforming civil disputes into criminal cases, a trend that has increasingly burdened India's legal system.

(With inputs from agencies.)