Maharashtra's Battle Over Elephant Mahadevi: Tradition vs. Sanctuary

In a heated controversy involving the cherished elephant Mahadevi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis firmly rebuffed demands from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India. The organization had questioned Mahadevi's relocation to Vantara, a wildlife rescue center in Gujarat. Fadnavis stated that the state's arrangements to ensure Mahadevi's safety in Kolhapur were sufficient, dismissing PETA's involvement.

The elephant, also known as Madhuri, became a central figure in a legal and cultural battle after a Supreme Court order dictated her move from the Nadani Jain Math in Maharashtra's Kolhapur to the Vantara facility. This decision sparked large-scale protests from the local community, which cherishes Mahadevi's spiritual significance and demands her return.

The government of Maharashtra, in coordination with Vantara, is now considering filing a review petition to facilitate Mahadevi's return to Kolhapur. Despite the controversy, Vantara has complied with court orders and emphasized its dedication to Mahadevi's welfare, offering advanced care for her health needs while acknowledging her cultural importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)