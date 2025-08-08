Left Menu

New Rail Stoppages Bring Progress to Northeast India

The Union Railway Minister's approval for experimental rail stops in South Tripura, alongside a landmark trial run in Mizoram, marks significant advancements in rail connectivity across Northeast India. These efforts aim to facilitate regional travel and underscore the socio-economic potential for the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 21:27 IST
Tripura West MP Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision poised to reshape railway connectivity in South Tripura and neighboring regions, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has sanctioned experimental stoppages at Jolaibari and Belonia stations. Tripura West MP Biplab Kumar Deb lauded the move, emphasizing that it would significantly benefit students, senior citizens, traders, and the general public.

The newly approved stops are expected to ease regional travel and foster socio-economic development, according to Deb. Meanwhile, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) reached a milestone on May 1 by completing the inaugural trial run to Sairang, Aizawl in Mizoram, marking a vital step in connecting Mizoram to the national railway grid.

Conducted in the presence of prominent NFR officials, the successful trial run underscores the railway's dedication to overcoming logistical hurdles. Redevelopment is also underway at 60 railway stations acrоss the North East, largely focusing on Assam, under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

