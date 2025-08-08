Armenia and Azerbaijan are poised to sign a U.S.-brokered peace agreement during a meeting with President Donald Trump, marking a significant step towards enhanced economic relations after decades of discord. This landmark deal is designed to boost cooperation in sectors like energy, technology, and trade.

The agreement also grants exclusive U.S. development rights to a strategic transit corridor in the South Caucasus, dubbed the 'Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity.' Officials assert this is a foundation for long-term normalization between the two nations, bolstered by U.S. investment interest.

While details remain sparse on sensitive matters like the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute, the agreement has drawn praise from lawmakers while prompting human rights groups to call for continued focus on humanitarian issues. This diplomatic achievement is heralded as a testament to American diplomatic prowess and a hopeful step towards enduring peace.

