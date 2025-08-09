Codelco Halts Contracts Amid El Teniente Mine Collapse Probe

Codelco, Chile's state-owned copper mining giant, has suspended contracts with third-party workers at its El Teniente copper mine after a deadly collapse last week. The suspension will be in effect at least until August 13 as Codelco seeks the necessary approvals to reopen ten sections of the mine.

The incident, which occurred on July 31, resulted in the deaths of six workers due to a severe tremor that caused tunnels to cave in around the new Andesita section of the mine. In response, Codelco has temporarily halted labor contracts with companies directly involved in the incident and submitted additional information to the mining regulator Sernageomin.

Aquiles Cubillos, the prosecutor for the O'Higgins region, reported that 3,700 meters of passageways were damaged—far more extensive than the 700 meters initially estimated. His investigation team has been gathering photographic documentation to map out the full extent of the damage within the mine's 4,500 kilometers of tunnels.