Codelco Halts Contracts Amid El Teniente Mine Collapse Probe
Codelco has suspended contracts at its El Teniente mine following a fatal collapse on July 31, killing six. Damaged tunnels span up to 3,700 meters, impacting ten sections awaiting reopening approval. Prosecutor Cubillos' investigation is ongoing, with future plans for a detailed damage map.
Codelco, Chile's state-owned copper mining giant, has suspended contracts with third-party workers at its El Teniente copper mine after a deadly collapse last week. The suspension will be in effect at least until August 13 as Codelco seeks the necessary approvals to reopen ten sections of the mine.
The incident, which occurred on July 31, resulted in the deaths of six workers due to a severe tremor that caused tunnels to cave in around the new Andesita section of the mine. In response, Codelco has temporarily halted labor contracts with companies directly involved in the incident and submitted additional information to the mining regulator Sernageomin.
Aquiles Cubillos, the prosecutor for the O'Higgins region, reported that 3,700 meters of passageways were damaged—far more extensive than the 700 meters initially estimated. His investigation team has been gathering photographic documentation to map out the full extent of the damage within the mine's 4,500 kilometers of tunnels.
ALSO READ
Intense Search Continues in Dhanbad Coal Mine Collapse
Tragedy at El Teniente: Aftermath of a Deadly Mine Collapse in Chile
Tragic Discovery at El Teniente: Four Workers Dead After Mine Collapse
Tragedy at El Teniente: Mine Collapse Claims Lives in Chile
Tragedy Unfolds at El Teniente: Investigators Unravel Copper Mine Collapse