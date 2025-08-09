Left Menu

'Lakhpati Didis': Maharashtra's Empowerment Revolution

The Maharashtra government aims to create one crore 'lakhpati didis' as part of its women empowerment initiative. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the role of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana in achieving this target despite claims of potential discontinuation. The state also plans to establish malls for SHG products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-08-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 16:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has set an ambitious target to generate one crore 'lakhpati didis' under its women empowerment initiative, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced.

A 'lakhpati didi' is a member of a self-help group with an annual household income of Rs 1 lakh or more over agricultural or business cycles. Last year, 25 lakh such women were created, and this year the goal is to add another 25 lakh, with hopes of reaching one crore.

Fadnavis reassured that the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana will not be discontinued and funding for women's revolving funds will increase. In support of SHGs, malls will also be established in ten districts to promote products made by these groups.

