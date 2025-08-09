Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Takes Giant Leap in Green Energy with Bamboo-based Ethanol Plant

Arunachal Pradesh, under the leadership of Minister Ojing Tasing, announced plans to establish India's first private 2G ethanol plant, utilizing bamboo as a renewable resource. This initiative positions the state as a leader in clean energy, promising eco-friendly industrialization and economic growth for local communities.

Itanagar | Updated: 09-08-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 17:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards green energy, Arunachal Pradesh's minister Ojing Tasing has revealed plans for India's first private 2G ethanol plant, uniquely using bamboo as a renewable feedstock. Announcing the project on social media after a virtual conference, Tasing emphasized its pivotal role in aiming for a greener future.

This initiative, described as groundbreaking by Tasing, echoes Arunachal Pradesh's determination to spearhead India's clean energy transformation. Utilizing the state's bountiful bamboo aligns with its commitment to sustainability, offering eco-friendly industrialization and fresh economic opportunities.

By advocating a sustainable use of resources, the ethanol plant is expected to foster a thriving bio-economy, generating green jobs, empowering rural areas, and boosting economic independence. The project has already gained attention as a model for similar eco-industrial ventures nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

