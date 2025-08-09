Turkey Celebrates Historic Peace Accord and New Strategic Corridor in South Caucasus

On Saturday, Turkey hailed a significant peace accord between Azerbaijan and Armenia, expressing hopes that the strategic transit corridor planned as part of the agreement will soon facilitate increased energy and resource exports through the South Caucasus.

The accord, brokered by the United States, was signed in the presence of President Donald Trump, granting exclusive U.S. development rights to a transportation corridor crossing Armenia. The corridor, which is expected to link Azerbaijan to its enclave Nakhchivan, bordering Turkey, will be called the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) and will operate under Armenian jurisdiction.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, speaking in Egypt, highlighted the corridor's potential to connect Europe with Asia, emphasizing its strategic importance. The recent developments mark a possible shift in the geopolitics of a region laden with energy resources and entrenched conflicts, as nations like Iran endorse the accord as a step toward lasting peace but caution against external disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)