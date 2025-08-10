Fit India: A Pledge for a Healthier Tomorrow

In a nationwide initiative, IRS officer Narendra Kumar Yadav and Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev concluded a fitness campaign launched to coincide with Raksha Bandhan, promoting a healthier lifestyle. The event, held at Patanjali, Haridwar, saw enthusiastic participation as fitness enthusiasts joined in person and via live broadcasts.

The campaign underscored the importance of integrating fitness into daily life to combat lifestyle diseases. Yadav and Ramdev demonstrated accessible exercises, reinforcing the message that fitness should rely on natural health, proper nutrition, and yoga, rather than steroids.

The event culminated with participants pledging to avoid steroid use and foster fitness in their communities. The visually powerful campaign echoed with the theme "A Sister's Pledge to Save Her Brother's Life," capturing the essence of Raksha Bandhan as sisters tied rakhis, and brothers committed to healthier living.

(With inputs from agencies.)