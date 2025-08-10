Left Menu

Fit India: A Pledge for a Healthier Tomorrow

The collaborative fitness campaign by IRS officer Narendra Kumar Yadav and Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev concluded successfully, emphasizing natural health through yoga and nutrition. Participants nationwide pledged to shun steroids, incorporating fitness into their lifestyle. The campaign celebrated Raksha Bandhan, focusing on the emotional commitment to health and wellbeing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 07:53 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 07:53 IST
Fit India: A Pledge for a Healthier Tomorrow
Narendra Yadav, IRS & Baba Ramdev during a campaign against steroids on Raksha Bandhan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a nationwide initiative, IRS officer Narendra Kumar Yadav and Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev concluded a fitness campaign launched to coincide with Raksha Bandhan, promoting a healthier lifestyle. The event, held at Patanjali, Haridwar, saw enthusiastic participation as fitness enthusiasts joined in person and via live broadcasts.

The campaign underscored the importance of integrating fitness into daily life to combat lifestyle diseases. Yadav and Ramdev demonstrated accessible exercises, reinforcing the message that fitness should rely on natural health, proper nutrition, and yoga, rather than steroids.

The event culminated with participants pledging to avoid steroid use and foster fitness in their communities. The visually powerful campaign echoed with the theme "A Sister's Pledge to Save Her Brother's Life," capturing the essence of Raksha Bandhan as sisters tied rakhis, and brothers committed to healthier living.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025