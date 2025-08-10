Tragic Collapse: Koradi Gate Mishap Leaves Over a Dozen Injured

In a harrowing incident, a portion of the under-construction gate at the Koradi Mahalaxmi Jagdamba Mandir in Nagpur collapsed on Saturday evening, injuring around 15 to 16 workers, according to officials. The Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) Chairman, Sanjay Meena, confirmed that rescue operations are actively underway as an investigation is initiated to uncover the cause of this mishap. Initial reports suggest that vibrations from construction equipment might have precipitated the collapse.

Chairman Sanjay Meena, in a conversation with ANI, described the incident, noting that directives have been issued to thoroughly investigate the occurrence. Meanwhile, Inspector Krupal Mule from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 5th Battalion mentioned that upon reaching the site, the structure had completely caved in. Despite the severity, all present individuals were promptly rescued according to the initial assessments. Extensive physical and canine searches were conducted, with no further trapping identified at this juncture.

Eyewitness accounts and preliminary findings imply that intense vibrations were likely responsible for the structural failure, resulting in a sudden collapse of the gate portion. Currently, rescue teams are working amidst a four to five-foot debris pile with the aid of heavy machinery. Local bystander Ratnadeep Rangari recounted their efforts in rescuing some workers before emergency services could intervene. Authorities have barred public access to the location while conducting comprehensive technical inspections to ascertain if construction safety protocols were followed.

(With inputs from agencies.)