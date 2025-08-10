Uttarakhand Rescues Over 1,000 as Flash Floods Devastate Uttarkashi

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that more than 1,000 individuals, including pilgrims and locals, have been successfully evacuated from the flood-stricken Uttarkashi district. The significant rescue operation unfolded after devastating flash floods and mudslides hit the region. On Saturday, CM Dhami informed ANI of the efforts, noting that all stranded devotees had been safely rescued, and injured individuals were transported to medical facilities. Adding to the relief measures, the Chief Minister highlighted that connectivity in Harsil, which had been completely disrupted, was restored. Additionally, a Bailey bridge is set to be installed near Lachi Gad by evening to facilitate the reconstruction of roads extending to Harsil.

Further addressing the ongoing crisis, Dhami articulated a commitment to support affected families by providing rations for six months. A committee led by the Revenue Secretary will assess the rehabilitation needs and damages faced by these families. A relief package is also being prepared. On Saturday, CM Dhami held discussions with Governor Lieutenant General (Retd.) Gurmit Singh at Raj Bhavan in Dehradun focusing on the relief operations in affected areas like Dharali and Harsil.

In an update shared on platform X, Dhami mentioned his meeting with Governor Singh and stressed on the ongoing relief efforts. Concurrently, Uttarakhand Health Secretary R Rajesh Kumar confirmed that medical teams are actively treating patients in Dharali, with 28 ambulances positioned for emergency response. An official statement detailed the collaborative rescue efforts by the Indian Army, ITBP, NDRF, and SDRF, which saw 816 civilians being evacuated from the catastrophe-hit areas of Dharali and Harsil.