BJP to Combat 'Misinformation' with VB-G RAM G Awareness Drive in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand unit of the BJP announced a strategic campaign set to commence in January, targeting the dissemination of accurate information on the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) scheme, known as VB-G RAM G. Officials allege the Congress is spreading falsehoods about the scheme.

Scheduled from January 8 to 10, the BJP plans to conduct meetings and symposiums across its organizational units at the mandal level statewide. Jharkhand BJP's working president, Aditya Sahu, emphasized the initiative's goal to educate the public about the benefits of the new act and clarify any misinformation.

Sahu critiqued the long-standing MGNREGA program, condemning it as plagued by corruption and inefficiency. He outlined the new VB-G RAM G scheme as a transformative step towards 'Viksit Bharat 2047,' focusing on rural infrastructure development. The bill, approved amidst protests on December 18, promises 125 days of wage employment annually per rural household, seeking to replace the previous employment law.

