PM Modi Unveils Bangalore Metro Yellow Line, Fuels Urban Connectivity

In a significant boost to Bangalore's urban infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Yellow Line of the Bangalore Metro, stretching from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Bommasandra. Accompanied by Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar, Modi personally experienced the transit service by purchasing a ticket through a QR code-enabled vending machine at Ragigudda metro station.

This new line is part of Metro Phase-2, spanning over 19 kilometers with 16 stations and financed by a Rs 7,160 crore investment. With its inauguration, Bangalore's operational metro network now exceeds 96 kilometers, promising to serve an increased population efficiently. The Prime Minister is also set to lay the foundation for Phase-3, which will expand transit connectivity further with a 44 km route and 31 elevated stations.

The ambitious infrastructure projects promise to address burgeoning transportation needs across residential, industrial, commercial, and educational sectors. Earlier, Modi also flagged off three Vande Bharat Express trains from Bengaluru, as part of the central government's broader effort to rejuvenate India's railway network for a world-class travel experience. Dignitaries, including Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, welcomed him amid hopes for reduced traffic congestion and quicker commutes facilitated by the metro's expansion.

