PM Modi Unveils Bangalore Metro Yellow Line, Fuels Urban Connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bangalore Metro Yellow Line, enhancing the city's connectivity with a 19 km route and 16 stations. The project aims to alleviate traffic congestion and improve daily commutes for over 6 lakh residents. Additional infrastructure projects are also underway to boost the city's transportation network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 13:04 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant boost to Bangalore's urban infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Yellow Line of the Bangalore Metro, stretching from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Bommasandra. Accompanied by Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar, Modi personally experienced the transit service by purchasing a ticket through a QR code-enabled vending machine at Ragigudda metro station.

This new line is part of Metro Phase-2, spanning over 19 kilometers with 16 stations and financed by a Rs 7,160 crore investment. With its inauguration, Bangalore's operational metro network now exceeds 96 kilometers, promising to serve an increased population efficiently. The Prime Minister is also set to lay the foundation for Phase-3, which will expand transit connectivity further with a 44 km route and 31 elevated stations.

The ambitious infrastructure projects promise to address burgeoning transportation needs across residential, industrial, commercial, and educational sectors. Earlier, Modi also flagged off three Vande Bharat Express trains from Bengaluru, as part of the central government's broader effort to rejuvenate India's railway network for a world-class travel experience. Dignitaries, including Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, welcomed him amid hopes for reduced traffic congestion and quicker commutes facilitated by the metro's expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

Latest News

