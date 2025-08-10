Left Menu

Vande Bharat Express: Transforming Travel from Nagpur to Pune

The newly inaugurated Vande Bharat Express between Nagpur and Pune promises modern amenities and convenience, particularly for families and senior citizens. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the train, highlighting a significant advancement in regional rail connectivity. This launch underscores the government's dedication to upgrading India's transportation infrastructure.

Passengers celebrate the commencement of the new Vande Bharat Express between Nagpur and Pune, praising its comfort and cleanliness(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Passengers on the inaugural journey of the Vande Bharat Express from Nagpur to Pune have applauded the new service for its cleanliness and modern conveniences, offering a significantly more comfortable alternative to bus travel. The service is particularly beneficial for families and senior citizens.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the train, marking a pivotal enhancement in the region's rail connectivity. Passengers expressed their long-awaited satisfaction with the train, noting its ease of travel compared to buses. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis echoed the enthusiasm, stating that the new train services a greatly anticipated regional need.

In a broader push to modernize India's train services, PM Modi also flagged off three other Vande Bharat Express trains across the country, further demonstrating the government's commitment to transforming the rail network. Additionally, significant developments in Bangalore's metro system were initiated, aiming to address the city's growing transporation demands.

