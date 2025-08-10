Left Menu

Booming Oil Palm Cultivation Transforms Agriculture in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh's oil palm cultivation is rapidly expanding, with more than 2,600 hectares under cultivation in four years. Supported by government grants and training, farmers are transforming unused land into productive ventures, creating new income opportunities and reducing reliance on edible oil imports in line with the National Mission on Edible Oils.

  • Country:
  • India

Oil palm cultivation is revolutionizing agriculture in Chhattisgarh, where over 2,600 hectares have been dedicated to this promising crop in just four years. This shift is part of a concerted effort by the state government, in collaboration with the Centre, to diversify income sources for farmers, an official stated.

Guided by National Mission guidelines, and bolstered by substantial government support, the initiative offers farmers free saplings and financial grants. This has enabled over 1,150 farmers to venture into oil palm cultivation across 17 districts, transforming idle lands into income-generating assets.

With production starting in the third year, oil palm cultivation promises substantial returns with expected annual yields of up to 20 tonnes per hectare. This effort is part of a broader national strategy to curtail edible oil imports and enhance farmer incomes, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

