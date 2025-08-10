Left Menu

Prashant Kishor Urges Bihar Voters to Look Beyond Nitish Kumar

Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj, has urged Bihar voters to move beyond Chief Minister Nitish Kumar due to concerns about his leadership capabilities. While acknowledging Kumar's past achievements, Kishor highlighted issues of unemployment and migration. Kishor also criticized the Election Commission and political rivals ahead of the state's assembly elections.

In a pointed critique preceding the Bihar assembly elections, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has urged voters to look beyond Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, questioning his current capability to lead due to his physical and mental state. During a roadshow in Nalanda, Kishor stated, "Due to Nitish Kumar's commendable past work, he has been the Chief Minister for 20 years, but now, his condition suggests it is time for new leadership."

Kishor acknowledged the infrastructural improvements under Nitish Kumar's tenure, such as road enhancements and electricity supply, but criticized the lack of progress in education and employment, leading to ongoing migration and persistent poverty. He emphasized that despite development in Nalanda, foundational issues remain unaddressed, particularly the absence of educational and employment opportunities.

Previously, on August 3, Kishor had criticized the Election Commission for allegedly removing names from electoral rolls, asserting that the remaining voters suffice to unseat BJP and Nitish Kumar. He lambasted RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for lacking substantial issues and accused Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of dismissive attitudes towards Biharis. The assembly polls are slated for later this year, heightening political tensions. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

