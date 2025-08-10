Left Menu

India's Naval Power: 'Udaygiri' and 'Himgiri' Set to Impress

Indian naval ships 'Udaygiri' and 'Himgiri', part of Project 17A stealth frigates, will be commissioned on August 26 in Visakhapatnam. This marks a significant milestone in India's naval modernisation and self-reliance in shipbuilding, reflecting the success of 'Make in India' initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 18:35 IST
India's Naval Power: 'Udaygiri' and 'Himgiri' Set to Impress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark event for the Indian Navy, the advanced stealth frigates 'Udaygiri' and 'Himgiri' are slated for commissioning on August 26 in Visakhapatnam. These ships, part of the Project 17A initiative, symbolize a generational leap in naval technology with enhanced capabilities to handle various maritime threats within India's regions of interest.

Built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, 'Udaygiri' and 'Himgiri' reflect the success of 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives. The simultaneous commissioning of these ships underlines India's rapid naval expansion and the increasing prowess of its shipbuilding industry.

This event not only represents a naval achievement but also strengthens India's maritime defense. As part of an extensive program involving multiple shipyards and over 200 MSMEs, the commissioning further signifies the intricate industrial ecosystem supporting India's defense sector and broader economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025