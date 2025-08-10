India's Naval Power: 'Udaygiri' and 'Himgiri' Set to Impress

In a landmark event for the Indian Navy, the advanced stealth frigates 'Udaygiri' and 'Himgiri' are slated for commissioning on August 26 in Visakhapatnam. These ships, part of the Project 17A initiative, symbolize a generational leap in naval technology with enhanced capabilities to handle various maritime threats within India's regions of interest.

Built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, 'Udaygiri' and 'Himgiri' reflect the success of 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives. The simultaneous commissioning of these ships underlines India's rapid naval expansion and the increasing prowess of its shipbuilding industry.

This event not only represents a naval achievement but also strengthens India's maritime defense. As part of an extensive program involving multiple shipyards and over 200 MSMEs, the commissioning further signifies the intricate industrial ecosystem supporting India's defense sector and broader economic growth.

