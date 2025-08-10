Assam Minister Champions Sutradhar Community's Empowerment

In a significant address at the 82nd Central Session of the Sadou Asom Sutradhar Chatra Santha in Bijni, Assam's Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Pijush Hazarika, underscored the state's commitment to uplifting the Sutradhar community. The two-day event, organized collaboratively by various student unions, served as a platform for discussing the community's progress.

Minister Hazarika acknowledged the challenges faced by the Sutradhar community and urged representatives to introduce initiatives focused on educational and economic development. Emphasizing the importance of academic success, he advocated for increased participation in competitive examinations, and fields such as medicine and engineering, to spur the community's advancement.

Highlighting the role of education in driving social and economic mobility, Hazarika called for enhanced training and coaching for students. He also recommended utilizing seat reservations for Scheduled Castes in medical education, while revealing ongoing discussions for establishing a Development Council for the Sutradhar community, to further aid their empowerment efforts.