Swift Action and Support: SDRF Leads Relief Efforts in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has outlined a strategic plan for search and rescue operations in the disaster-affected Dharali area of Uttarkashi. Inspector General Arun Mohan Joshi leads the efforts, coordinating with agencies to ensure resource-sharing, community support, and medical aid for the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 21:59 IST
Cloudburst disaster in Uttarkashi's Dharali (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is actively coordinating search and rescue efforts in the disaster-stricken Dharali area of Uttarkashi district, outlining a detailed action plan to streamline operations. The government appointed Inspector General of Police, SDRF, Arun Mohan Joshi, as the Incident Commander, with Commandant Arpan Yadav serving as his deputy.

In an official release, real-time information exchange and effective resource-sharing between involved agencies were prioritized to enhance the speed and efficacy of relief operations. Under the direction of the Inspector General of Police, SDRF has also implemented community kitchens, providing fresh meals to over 1,615 people since August 7, 2025, demonstrating strong local collaboration and support.

SDRF personnel are hands-on in the preparation and distribution of meals, ensuring high standards of hygiene and efficiency. Their efforts aim to fulfill immediate needs and boost morale among the affected population. Additionally, medical camps set up with SDRF's assistance are offering first aid and essential medicines to those in need, underscoring a comprehensive approach to relief and rehabilitation.

