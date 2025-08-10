Mexico Safeguards Tomato Market with Minimum Export Prices

In a strategic move to protect its vital tomato industry, Mexico has announced the imposition of minimum export prices for fresh tomatoes. This decision, jointly issued by the Economy and Agriculture Ministries, aims to safeguard domestic production and stabilize internal supply.

The announcement follows the U.S. decision earlier this year to withdraw from a 2019 agreement that had previously halted an anti-dumping investigation. The U.S. move resulted in the imposition of a significant duty of approximately 17% on Mexican tomato imports, prompting Mexico to act.

By setting these minimum prices, Mexico seeks to ensure its farmers remain viable in the face of international trade pressures and to maintain a steady supply of tomatoes within the country.

