Dr. Harminder Singh Dua's Inspiring Visit to Delhi's Premier Army Hospital

Dr. Harminder Singh Dua, a global ophthalmic innovator and Professor at the University of Nottingham, visited Army Hospital (R&R), New Delhi. Celebrated for discovering Dua's Layer, he praised the hospital's facilities and delivered an impactful lecture on medicine leadership, while commending visionary healthcare projects under Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 22:37 IST
Dr Harminder Singh Dua. (Photo/Dua medical). Image Credit: ANI
Dr. Harminder Singh Dua, a leading figure in the world of ophthalmology and Professor at the University of Nottingham, recently visited Army Hospital (Research & Referral) in New Delhi on August 2, 2025. Renowned for his groundbreaking contribution to corneal science, particularly the discovery of Dua's Layer, Dr. Dua acknowledged the hospital's top-notch facilities and exceptional standards, which he noted rival some of the best medical centers globally. During his visit, he expressed appreciation for their advanced infrastructure, state-of-the-art equipment, and a disciplined, compassionate work environment.

Delivering an illuminating lecture titled 'Steering the Ship: From Studentship to Leadership,' Dr. Dua addressed an audience of senior faculty, postgraduate students, and healthcare professionals. He shared insights from his illustrious career, focusing on the transition from academic excellence to pioneering leadership in the field of medicine. Impressed by the forthcoming Advanced Centre for Ophthalmic Visual Sciences and other visionary projects at the hospital, Dr. Dua commended Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's efforts in preparing the Armed Forces for future challenges, with contributions from Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi.

Prof. Dua lauded the Armed Forces Medical Services as a unique model of excellence in healthcare, characterized by integrity, innovation, and clinical expertise. Described as a beacon of clinical and surgical advancement, Dr. Dua's work continues to inspire medical professionals worldwide. His visit concluded with a felicitous acknowledgment by the Commandant of the Army Hospital (R&R), Lt Gen Shankar Narayan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

