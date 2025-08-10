Uttarakhand Government Accelerates Rescue Operations in Disaster-Hit Regions

In a recent press briefing, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami provided updates on the ongoing rescue operations in the disaster-affected areas of Dharali-Harsil. He emphasized the government's commitment to rescuing all affected individuals and announced immediate relief efforts, including a financial aid of Rs 5 lakh.

Dhami assured reporters that critical services like electricity and telephone connectivity have been restored in the affected regions. Helicopter services continue to play a vital role in the evacuation process. Meanwhile, a special committee has been established to assess the damage and ensure appropriate measures for future preparedness against disasters like cloudbursts.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), led by Inspector General of Police Arun Mohan Joshi, is at the forefront of these efforts. SDRF's strategic operations in Uttarkashi include real-time coordination with various agencies, running community kitchens, and distributing food to disaster-hit families, ensuring no individual is left behind.

(With inputs from agencies.)