Left Menu

Odisha Advances: New Medical Facility and Women's Empowerment Boost

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated a modern hospital while emphasizing the impact of the Subhadra scheme, which has reached over one crore women. Deputy CM Pravati Parida highlighted the transformative nature of this scheme, offering substantial financial support to women and heralding significant change in their lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 23:37 IST
Odisha Advances: New Medical Facility and Women's Empowerment Boost
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi officially opened the new Koraput Shaheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital on Sunday. During the ceremony, Chief Minister Majhi highlighted the release of the third installment of the Subhadra scheme, which has benefitted over one crore women in the state. Majhi shared that a campaign has successfully connected around 2000 women to the initiative, reaffirming the government's commitment to ensuring its reach.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida praised the Subhadra Yojana, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024, for revolutionizing women's lives across Odisha. Parida noted that the scheme provides crucial financial aid, instilling optimism as women advance toward betterment. She emphasized that the ongoing support and blessings from Subhadra Maa will further aid Odisha's women in becoming more empowered.

Addressing inquiries about this flagship initiative, Parida described the Subhadra Yojana as Odisha's largest women-centric program, set to enhance the financial status of over one crore women. Eligible recipients aged 21-60 will receive Rs 50,000 over five years, from 2024-25 to 2028-29, in annual installments directly credited to their bank accounts linked with Aadhaar. This initiative embodies a significant stride in financial empowerment and societal progression for Odisha's women. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025