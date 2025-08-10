Odisha Advances: New Medical Facility and Women's Empowerment Boost

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi officially opened the new Koraput Shaheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital on Sunday. During the ceremony, Chief Minister Majhi highlighted the release of the third installment of the Subhadra scheme, which has benefitted over one crore women in the state. Majhi shared that a campaign has successfully connected around 2000 women to the initiative, reaffirming the government's commitment to ensuring its reach.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida praised the Subhadra Yojana, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024, for revolutionizing women's lives across Odisha. Parida noted that the scheme provides crucial financial aid, instilling optimism as women advance toward betterment. She emphasized that the ongoing support and blessings from Subhadra Maa will further aid Odisha's women in becoming more empowered.

Addressing inquiries about this flagship initiative, Parida described the Subhadra Yojana as Odisha's largest women-centric program, set to enhance the financial status of over one crore women. Eligible recipients aged 21-60 will receive Rs 50,000 over five years, from 2024-25 to 2028-29, in annual installments directly credited to their bank accounts linked with Aadhaar. This initiative embodies a significant stride in financial empowerment and societal progression for Odisha's women. (ANI)

