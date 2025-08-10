Odisha Advances: New Medical Facility and Women's Empowerment Boost
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated a modern hospital while emphasizing the impact of the Subhadra scheme, which has reached over one crore women. Deputy CM Pravati Parida highlighted the transformative nature of this scheme, offering substantial financial support to women and heralding significant change in their lives.
- Country:
- India
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi officially opened the new Koraput Shaheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital on Sunday. During the ceremony, Chief Minister Majhi highlighted the release of the third installment of the Subhadra scheme, which has benefitted over one crore women in the state. Majhi shared that a campaign has successfully connected around 2000 women to the initiative, reaffirming the government's commitment to ensuring its reach.
Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida praised the Subhadra Yojana, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024, for revolutionizing women's lives across Odisha. Parida noted that the scheme provides crucial financial aid, instilling optimism as women advance toward betterment. She emphasized that the ongoing support and blessings from Subhadra Maa will further aid Odisha's women in becoming more empowered.
Addressing inquiries about this flagship initiative, Parida described the Subhadra Yojana as Odisha's largest women-centric program, set to enhance the financial status of over one crore women. Eligible recipients aged 21-60 will receive Rs 50,000 over five years, from 2024-25 to 2028-29, in annual installments directly credited to their bank accounts linked with Aadhaar. This initiative embodies a significant stride in financial empowerment and societal progression for Odisha's women. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
LoP Mallikarjun Kharge takes jibe at PM Narendra Modi's unscheduled visit to Pakistan in 2015 during debate on OP Sindoor in RS.
Those opposed to POTA will never appreciate Narendra Modi's anti-terror policies: Amit Shah.
Those nurturing vote bank by saving terrorists will not like Narendra Modi's zero tolerance to terror policy: Amit Shah.
PM Narendra Modi calls on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Bengaluru is emerging as a symbol for new India: PM Narendra Modi.