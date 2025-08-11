Furry Friends’ Fake IDs: Pets in Bihar Cause Uproar with Certificate Applications

In a peculiar turn of events in Bihar, authorities have been confronted with fraudulent applications for residential certificates under pets' names, causing a stir across the state. On Monday, a cat named 'Cat Kumar' surfaced in Rohtas, claiming residency, joining previous instances involving dogs.

Directed by Rohtas District Magistrate Udita Singh, an investigation has been launched by Nasriganj Revenue Officer Kaushal Patel. Patel has filed a case against unknown individuals at the Nasriganj police station, aiming to unravel the intentions behind these bizarre applications.

Previously, in Nawada, a dog dubbed 'Dogesh Babu' triggered a similar probe, with the District Magistrate calling for action against such filings. The recent spate of unauthorized pet registrations highlights ongoing concerns over the validation and security of official documents within Bihar's administrative processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)