Air India Safety First: Flight Diverted to Chennai Due to Weather and Technical Concerns
Air India clarified that flight AI2455 from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi was diverted to Chennai due to bad weather and a suspected technical issue. The decision prioritized passenger safety, with a normal landing achieved after addressing fuel and runway concerns. All passengers were rebooked on alternate flights.
Air India's flight AI2455, originally set to fly from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi on August 10, was diverted to Chennai as a safety precaution. According to the airline, the decision came in light of adverse weather en route and a suspected technical issue detected by the pilot.
A spokesperson for Air India explained that the diversion was chosen over Bengaluru due to clearer weather conditions in Chennai. No emergency was declared, although the plane had to circle the area to reduce weight for landing safely.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation confirmed that a radar issue prompted the diversion, and an inspection revealed no major deficiencies. Nonetheless, the aircraft's weather radar transceiver was replaced as a cautious step.
