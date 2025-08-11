Assam Student Makes History as Oxford's First Sanskrit Graduate

In a landmark achievement, Arani S Hazarika from Guwahati has become the first Assamese graduate in Sanskrit and Classical Hindi from the University of Oxford, one of the world's elite educational institutions. The 21-year-old received her Bachelor of Arts degree at the university's historical Sheldonian Theatre on August 9.

Hazarika, a student at the prestigious Balliol College—the oldest at Oxford—pursued her studies under the Department of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies. Notably, she is reportedly the first Assamese to complete a BA in Sanskrit at Oxford in recent decades.

A former student of Holy Child HS School in Guwahati, Hazarika excelled academically during her schooling. At 18, she was selected for the competitive Simon and June Li Undergraduate Scholarship at Oxford, where she began her studies in 2022. Her dissertation focused on a 15th-century Sanchi manuscript. Her parents, both accomplished in their fields, have greatly supported her journey, and she now hopes to continue her studies with a Master's degree offer from Oxford.

(With inputs from agencies.)