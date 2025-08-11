Left Menu

Websol Energy's Revenue Soars in Q1 FY26; New CFO Appointed

Websol Energy System reported a net profit of Rs 67.18 crore in the June quarter of FY26, a significant increase from Rs 22.88 crore in the same period last year, driven by higher revenues. The company also announced Amrit Daga as the new CFO, succeeding Sanjana Khaitan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 14:59 IST
Websol Energy's Revenue Soars in Q1 FY26; New CFO Appointed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Websol Energy System has posted a significant increase in net profit, reporting Rs 67.18 crore for the June quarter of FY26, up from Rs 22.88 crore in the same quarter last year. This growth is attributed to higher revenues, marking a promising start to the fiscal year.

The company's revenue surged to Rs 220.93 crore in the first quarter, a substantial rise from Rs 111.83 crore in Q1 FY25, showcasing strong performance and effective strategies aiding expansion.

In a strategic leadership update, Websol Energy announced the appointment of Amrit Daga as the new Chief Financial Officer, following the resignation of Sanjana Khaitan, who will remain as the Executive Director.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025