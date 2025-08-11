Websol Energy's Revenue Soars in Q1 FY26; New CFO Appointed

Websol Energy System has posted a significant increase in net profit, reporting Rs 67.18 crore for the June quarter of FY26, up from Rs 22.88 crore in the same quarter last year. This growth is attributed to higher revenues, marking a promising start to the fiscal year.

The company's revenue surged to Rs 220.93 crore in the first quarter, a substantial rise from Rs 111.83 crore in Q1 FY25, showcasing strong performance and effective strategies aiding expansion.

In a strategic leadership update, Websol Energy announced the appointment of Amrit Daga as the new Chief Financial Officer, following the resignation of Sanjana Khaitan, who will remain as the Executive Director.

