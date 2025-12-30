U.S. Lifts Sanctions on Ex-Sberbank CFO Alexandra Buriko

The United States government has decided to remove Alexandra Buriko, the former chief financial officer of Russia's state-owned Sberbank, from its sanctions list. This change was noted in a recent update on the Treasury Department's website.

Buriko had been sanctioned along with other senior executives and board members of Sberbank, following significant geopolitical tensions from Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Her removal comes amid continued scrutiny of individuals linked to Russian state-owned enterprises.

Upon the imposition of Western sanctions, Buriko was part of a notable exodus of executives from Sberbank. The bank faced international penalties due to its connections to the state, prompting several high-profile resignations in the tumultuous aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)