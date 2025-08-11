Left Menu

Gujarat CM Prays for Progress at Historic Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Vadnagar, praying for national progress as part of the Swadesh Darshan Yojana. The temple received significant investment for development, including a light and sound show. Patel also celebrated World Lion Day, highlighting lion conservation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 15:11 IST
Gujarat CM visits ancient Hatkeshwar Mahadev temple in Vadnagar (Photo/Gujarat PR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took part in a religious visit to the historic Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Vadnagar on the third Monday of Shravan. According to a statement by the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), he prayed for the nation's progress and the welfare of its citizens during this auspicious occasion. The temple has been incorporated into the Swadesh Darshan Yojana and the Heritage Circuit project, marking its importance in cultural tourism. A total of Rs. 18 crore has been allocated for developing pilgrim facilities, with significant projects completed in the temple's precincts using an additional Rs. 4.22 crore grant.

The CMO's statement further revealed that the Gujarat Tourism Corporation has launched a light and sound show to illuminate the temple's historical and cultural significance, with a budget of Rs. 5.53 crore. Distinguished attendees included Health Minister Rushikesh Patel and other notable officials like District Panchayat President Trushaben Patel and MLA K.K. Patel.

Additionally, CM Patel spoke about lion conservation efforts during the World Lion Day celebrations at Barda Wildlife Sanctuary. He emphasized the global acknowledgment of lions as a symbol of India's pride, reflecting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to bolster conservation facilities. As a result of this, there has been notable success in lion conservation, raising awareness of Indian wildlife globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

