Flood Alert: Ganga's Rising Waters Threaten Kanpur and Hapur

Water levels of the River Ganga have surged beyond the danger mark in Kanpur and Hapur, sparking flood warnings and necessitating swift action from authorities to curtail the escalating threat. Persistent rainfall in the region has agitated the river, creating a precarious situation that officials are closely monitoring.

Residents in Hapur, like Ashok, report the deluge of water has deposited hefty amounts of debris and refuse, complicating efforts to maintain cleanliness. 'The flood water has brought along with it a lot of debris and trash. The cleaning process is ongoing right now,' Ashok conveyed to ANI, highlighting the community's immediate challenges.

In Kanpur, locals have seen the Ghat areas fully submerged by the rising waters, attributing it, in part, to the severe flooding in nearby Uttarakhand. 'The water level has been rising continuously, and the whole Ghat here has submerged,' a local informed ANI.

The danger level for the River Ganga in Kanpur is set at 114 meters, and with continuous downpours, the threat remains high. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department predicts heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in specific regions across India, including Uttar Pradesh, signaling the likelihood of continued adversity prompted by the capricious monsoon.

In a precautionary measure, education authorities in Lucknow have shuttered schools from pre-primary to Class 8, prompted by severe rain-induced flooding and forecasts predicting further downpours. A notice from the District Magistrate has emphasized this closure, directing all schools, regardless of board affiliation, to halt academic activities on August 8, 2025, citing the extreme weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)