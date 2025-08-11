Left Menu

Flood Alert: Ganga's Rising Waters Threaten Kanpur and Hapur

Heavy rains have swollen the River Ganga beyond its danger mark in Kanpur and Hapur, prompting flood alerts. Rising waters have submerged Kanpur's Ghats, while debris clogs Hapur. The Indian Meteorological Department forecasts intense rain across several states, including Uttar Pradesh, indicating potential for worsening conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:48 IST
Flood Alert: Ganga's Rising Waters Threaten Kanpur and Hapur
Water levels of river Ganga crosses danger mark (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Water levels of the River Ganga have surged beyond the danger mark in Kanpur and Hapur, sparking flood warnings and necessitating swift action from authorities to curtail the escalating threat. Persistent rainfall in the region has agitated the river, creating a precarious situation that officials are closely monitoring.

Residents in Hapur, like Ashok, report the deluge of water has deposited hefty amounts of debris and refuse, complicating efforts to maintain cleanliness. 'The flood water has brought along with it a lot of debris and trash. The cleaning process is ongoing right now,' Ashok conveyed to ANI, highlighting the community's immediate challenges.

In Kanpur, locals have seen the Ghat areas fully submerged by the rising waters, attributing it, in part, to the severe flooding in nearby Uttarakhand. 'The water level has been rising continuously, and the whole Ghat here has submerged,' a local informed ANI.

The danger level for the River Ganga in Kanpur is set at 114 meters, and with continuous downpours, the threat remains high. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department predicts heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in specific regions across India, including Uttar Pradesh, signaling the likelihood of continued adversity prompted by the capricious monsoon.

In a precautionary measure, education authorities in Lucknow have shuttered schools from pre-primary to Class 8, prompted by severe rain-induced flooding and forecasts predicting further downpours. A notice from the District Magistrate has emphasized this closure, directing all schools, regardless of board affiliation, to halt academic activities on August 8, 2025, citing the extreme weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025